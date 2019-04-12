Men put on red high heels to walk a mile in ‘her’ shoes

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - About a half dozen men on the coast are probably experiencing some foot and calf pain right about now.
That’s because they accepted the challenge to put on heels and walk along the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier Friday morning. The one-mile walk is held each year to call attention to the problem of sexual violence against women.
This was the eighth annual-Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event. About six men walked a mile in red high heels to raise awareness about sexual violence against women. Many others joined them in the march, although they opted to wear shoes that were more comfortable.
Walking a mile in heels isn’t easy, even if you’re used to wearing heels, but these men wanted to show their commitment to the cause. The men carried signs saying “No Means No,” “Stop Rape,” and other messages as they carefully walked the mile.
The Women’s Center for Non-Violence sponsored the event. The organization also received a generous donation from Geico Insurance -- a car. The rebuilt car will be used to transport clients who turn to the center for help getting out of violent and abusive situations.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.