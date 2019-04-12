89 marijuana plants seized from ‘elaborate’ grow house in MS

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 100 marijuana plants Thursday from what investigators are calling the “largest and most elaborate” indoor growing operation in recent county history.
A news release from the sheriff’s office said an investigation led deputies to a “complex” grow house in the western part of the county. Officials said the house belongs to 49-year-old Ronald Taylor.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies seized the following evidence during the raid:
- 89 marijuana plants in various stages of growth
- Five pounds of marijuana in various stages of drying
- 10 pounds of marijuana stored in a freezer
- One pound of marijuana ready for sale or use
- Marijuana growing equipment and paraphernalia
- Documents and records related to the operation
- Two firearms
Officials with the sheriff’s office said the plants Taylor was growing are considered “high grade” marijuana and were capable of producing around 30 pounds of useable product with a street value of $168,000.
The amount of marijuana seized isn’t the only thing that makes this bust so impressive.
Officials said the setup for the operation was “detailed and meticulous.” The home had been modified specifically for the operation and the grow equipment inside has an estimated retail value over $100,000, investigators said.
Taylor was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, manufacture of marijuana and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Taylor is facing up to 30 years in prison for the drug and gun charges. He’s scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 1 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.