First Alert: strong to severe storms possible late Saturday Night, early Sunday morning

South Mississippi in under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a level 2 out of 5 for the probability of severe weather occurring within 25 miles of your location. The probability is higher in the enhanced and moderate risk to our north and west over central Mississippi and northern Louisiana. However, a few storms may reach severe limits in South Mississippi and may be capable of isolated damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Heavy rain may also lead to localized flash flooding in areas prone to flooding.