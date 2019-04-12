First Alert: strong to severe storms possible late Saturday Night, early Sunday morning

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a storm system expected to impact South Mississippi this weekend, April 13-14, 2019. Particularly, Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
Timing
Model trends continue to show a line of thunderstorms forming ahead of a cold front and moving into South Mississippi between Midnight and 6 AM Sunday, April 14, 2019. This may change as we get closer to this time frame.
Severe weather?
South Mississippi in under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a level 2 out of 5 for the probability of severe weather occurring within 25 miles of your location. The probability is higher in the enhanced and moderate risk to our north and west over central Mississippi and northern Louisiana. However, a few storms may reach severe limits in South Mississippi and may be capable of isolated damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Heavy rain may also lead to localized flash flooding in areas prone to flooding.
What to do?
Because storms may come in late overnight, make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, should a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning be issued for your area even while you are sleeping.
