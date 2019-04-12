First Alert: strong to severe storms possible late Saturday Night, early Sunday morning

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring another a storm system that may impact South Mississippi the weekend of April 13-14, 2019, particularly Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
Timing
Latest model trends continue to show a line of thunderstorms forming ahead of a cold front and moving into South Mississippi between Midnight and 6 AM Sunday, April 14, 2019. This may change as we get closer to this time frame.
Severe weather?
While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, a few storms may reach severe limits and may be capable of isolated damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Heavy rain may also lead to localized flash flooding in areas prone to flooding.
What to do?
Because storms may come in late overnight, make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, should a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning be issued for your area even while you are sleeping.
