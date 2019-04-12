Family of Falisa Carter speaks out

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - “Where my sister at?”
This is the question Iris Hinton, Falisa Carter’s sister had for WDAM and authorities in November last year.
Hand in hand Falisa Carter’s family walked to the same exact spot where authorities found her body after. Last Thursday. Carter had been missing for four months before her body was found.
The scene on JC Bryant Road in Forrest county was flooded last week with law enforcement officials, but now at that spot is a memorial for the 25-year-old.
The family said they can’t say that they have closure, but they have more answers now than they did before and that’s what Iris Hinton, Carter’s sister, had been praying for.
“When I got the news, I said I pray that’s my sister and I didn’t go the same day to the police station but I went the next following morning and they was like ‘We were waiting on you to come in here yesterday. That made me feel like even more that that was my sister,” said Hinton.
Carter left behind six children and Hinton says they meant the world to her. Everywhere Carter went, her kids were somewhere close by.
“She put in time with those kids. I know she’d love to tell her kids that she loves them and kiss on them and see how well they’re doing in school right now,” said Hinton.
Although the ideal news for Carter’s family would have been her safe return, Hinton said she’s grateful that they can give her a proper burial and not have to wonder whatever happened to her.
"I just thank God for allowing us to be able to even have a piece of her back with us. That means a whole lot. It’s a lot of people that come up missing that will never be found,” Hinton said.
Loved-ones are grieving the loss of their dear sister, cousin, and friend. They’re now asking anyone who has information to come forward.
“If there’s anyone out there that knows what went on or if you even have a heart that knows who was involved, would you please come forth for her and mainly her kids and for her family,” a family member asked.
