Eight-month-old Pascagoula baby inspires blood drive

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - More than 100 people in Pascagoula banded together Thursday to donate blood in Alice Jane’s name. The eight-month-old baby girl will soon have a surgery on her skull to treat craniosynostosis.
“The thing that Catherine and I didn’t really comprehend or understand when we started going through this process is the actual shortage of blood," said Ryan Frederic, Alice Jane’s dad.
Through the family’s journey, they discovered there’s a great need for blood across the nation.
“When this opportunity presented itself, initially we were kind of hesitant because we didn’t want to make a big deal about this, but when we realized this is bigger than Alice Jane, it became something very important to us," Frederic said.
So the family, with the help of Mississippi Blood Services, organized a blood drive. The community jumped at the chance to donate.
“Oh, the turnout has been phenomenal," said Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell. “So far it’s been a great turnout, and I just appreciate everybody and everything that they’ve done. It means a lot to this family, and it means a lot to Pascagoula people.”
In total, 106 people donated blood Thursday. One of those who came out was Christina Butler, a family friend of the Frederics.
“I recently went through the same thing with my son Rhett. He had the surgery about three and a half weeks ago," Christina said. “I wanted to show them as much support as I could. Even if it’s just a blood donation, that means a lot from a parent whose child had to have blood.”
Alice Jane’s family is overwhelmed by all the community support and hope the blood donated Thursday can help those just like their daughter.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.