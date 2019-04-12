Construction on Pascagoula ball fields ‘on time and under budget’

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Construction on the ball fields in Pascagoula has been ongoing for almost a year. Mayor Dane Maxwell said the project is on time and under budget. In the meantime, teams are playing at a handful of alternative fields while crews work to transform the main fields into a state-of-the-art complex.
Despite the construction, the mayor said registration numbers are up.
Maxwell said demolition and cleanup is complete. Now it’s on to the infrastructure phase.
A conceptual drawing released in April 2018 shows three baseball fields, three softball fields and one multi-use field.
“We’re going to probably be on time and under budget, that’s what our goal is. I think we’ll make that goal. You’ll see some significant progress take place over the next couple of months over there," Maxwell said. "I think by September of next year we’re going to be playing ball over there.”
The total cost for the project is estimated at $10 million. Money is coming from the Recreation Bond passed in 2017 and the two-percent prepared food tax.
