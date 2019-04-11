Cones out on Hwy. 90 as Coast prepares for busy Spring Break weekend

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Traffic cones are lining Highway 90 in Biloxi as Spring Break weekend kicks off. Police will implement the same traffic plan as in previous years.
However, venting vehicles to one lane will not take place until traffic congestion becomes heavy, said authorities.
The traffic plan is now the city’s go-to procedure for all large-scale events that cause heavy traffic. In addition to those all-too-familiar orange cones, the plan involves multiple law enforcement agencies working together to keep traffic flowing and allow for emergency vehicles to get through if needed.
The plan, when fully implemented, limits Highway 90 to right-hand lanes, eastbound and westbound, with left lanes restricted to emergency vehicles. In some instances, turns are prohibited at intersections to keep traffic flowing, and, if traffic becomes gridlocked, police will “vent” traffic, forcing vehicles to travel as far away as Interstate 10.
Tens of thousands of spring breakers are expected on the Coast this weekend but an exact number is not clear.
Police will make sure traffic cones are in place before Spring Break and other events, but the lanes won’t be restricted unless they are needed.
Last year, for instance, lanes were not restricted until later in the day on Friday, when traffic began increasing.
There are actually two known sites of Spring Break. One has events at the Coast Coliseum, while the other focuses on renting parking spaces in vacant fields several blocks east and west of the facility, promoted as “Park-n-Play” locations, on privately-owned property west of the Coast Coliseum.
The interest in Spring Break is driven online, especially on social media. The online sites – one has more than 105,000 followers – promote various parties at various public and private venues, under loosely organized themes of “Biloxi Black Beach,” “Black Spring Break,” “Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break,” “Mississippi Coast Spring Fest,” or merely “Black Beach Weekend.” For consistency, the city refers to the event as “Spring Break.”
To see more from the City of Biloxi on how they are preparing for Spring Break weekend, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.