Coast Electric hands out donations to charities as part of Operation Round Up

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Coast Electric Power Association customers have the chance to round up their payments to the nearest dollar for charity.
During April, those rounded-up dollars are being put into action. On Thursday, Coast Electric made a $6,000 donation to the Friends of Hancock County’s Animal Shelter.
This was one of 14 donations handed out to Gulf Coast charities totaling $71,000.
“As a cooperative, one of our operating principals is showing concern for the communities we serve and your few pennies a month adds up to these great donations,” said April Lollar, Coast Electric Director of Communications.
All the donations make a difference. Efforts made by the Friends of the Animal Shelter make it possible to offer spay and neutering for pets free of charge to Hancock County residents along with keeping up the animal shelter.
“Our Hancock Animal Shelter takes in about 1,500 animals a year, and we have not had to euthanize healthy adoptable animals for the last 14 months,” said Penne Rappold, treasurer for Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Coast Electric began collecting donations from members in December of 2018, and the 14 charity organizations receiving the grants are the first group awarded through Operation Round Up.
