CASA considers expansion of child advocacy work to Stone County

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - CASA of Harrison County is considering an expansion of its service to Stone County, where 87 children are in custody of Child Protective Services.
The nonprofit organization held a information session in Wiggins Thursday afternoon. Group leaders met with potential volunteers to give them an understanding of the work CASA does year-round.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. Volunteers work closely with courts and neglected children.
Jeannie Herrin, CASA of Harrison County’s executive director, explained how CASA would meet the needs of the children in Stone County.
“There is a need up here. From the very beginning, we work with the parents to make sure that they are compliant with the court and court orders," said Herrin. “We visit the schools...Anything that touches the child’s life, that’s where we’re at."
Herrin said operations would be ready to go right away. “They don’t have to start the process from the very beginning. We’re an established CASA program. Nationally, we’re in good standing."
CASA’s board of directors would have to approve the expansion before any plans go into effect.
“They’re very supportive of this because they gave us the go ahead to, sort of, dip our toe in and see if there is an interest," said Herrin, who remains optimistic.
There are currently three CASA chapters on the coast in Harrison, Hancock, and Jackson Counties.
