Candlelight ceremony shines light on crime victims

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - To recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a candlelight ceremony was held at First Baptist Church in Gulfport Friday. The service not only honored crime victims, but also local law enforcement officers.
The ceremony honored crime victims for their resiliency as well as the work by law enforcement officers to work with victims and bring justice to their families.
“Crime Victims’ Rights Week is important to us every year,” said Joel Smith, Harrison County District Attorney. “It serves a couple of different purposes. It shines a light on the plight of victims that have gone through the court system. It also recognizes law enforcement officers as they spent time with victims in certain cases. Many times, victims are shining examples of resiliency.”
