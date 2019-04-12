Alert Day for Saturday night into Sunday morning

Today will be warm, cloudy and breezy with a chance for a few isolated, light showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has made Saturday night into Sunday morning an Alert Day meaning you need to be aware of the threat of possible severe weather in the overnight and early morning hours.
A strong storm system is heading this way and will bring the threat of heavy rainfall and a low risk for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, even an isolated tornado. While the threat level is low for severe thunderstorms, it is not non-existent. Monitor the forecast for any changes or updates.
The timing of the storm system will bring our biggest threat between midnight and 6 AM. We will be keeping a close eye on the system and will alert you first.
The weather will calm down and cool down slightly for the beginning of the week. Then, we’ll see another threat for some strong to severe storms middle of next week.