WLOX Editorial: More coast beaches need to be dog friendly

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Pascagoula City Council just reduced the no dog zones. The council is allowing dogs off leash and the freedom to run on the beach in an expanded area. We like this move.
Locals and visitors alike love their dogs. Mississippi is one of the top 10 states for dog ownership. Some other areas of the coast also allow dogs on the beach, but not many. We think other areas should consider opening more dog friendly beaches as well. Coastal Mississippi is even running TV ads in other markets showing dogs on a beach in Hancock County.
We allow dogs on planes and in so many buildings. It’s time to open up our beaches as well. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
