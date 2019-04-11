Three Jackson Co. stores among Fred’s locations set to close

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Three Fred’s locations on the Gulf Coast are among the 159 stores closing according to an announcement made by the company Thursday.
The stores set to close include the Gautier location at 1693 U.S. Highway 90, the Ocean Springs location at 3176 Bienville Blvd. and the Pascagoula location at 2511 Ingalls Ave.
Fred’s is just the latest in chain retailers to announce major store closures this year, including Family Dollar, Payless and Victoria’s Secret.
Residents took to social media after the announcement to express their concern.
The Memphis-based retailer said in a press release that the company plans to close the stores by the end of May.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.