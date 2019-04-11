Teacher takes to the roof to encourage students to read

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - The principal of a Pascagoula school is finding creative ways to reach her students. Fortunately, she isn’t afraid of heights.
Beth Goff, the principal at Eastlawn Elementary, climbed onto the school's roof Thursday morning as part of National Library Week.
Her mission: to stay on the roof until her students read 400 books. Not only did the students have to read 400 AR books, they had to test and pass on them for it to count.
Using a live feed, Ms. Goff kept in communication with the students, giving them updates from the roof while encouraging them to meet the goal so she could get back on the ground.
The students eagerly took to the assignment, reading and testing on all 400 books in around two hours!
Although it was a little warm up on the school’s roof, Ms. Goff said it’s all worth it to see her students having fun with reading.
