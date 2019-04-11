St. Tammany coroner releases images of recreated body found in 2016

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish coroner released photos of a recreated face that authorities hope will help identify a body that was found in 2016.
The partially decomposed and dismembered body of a male was found in a remote area of Highway 90 near Slidell on July 29, 2016.
The coroner’s office worked to identify the male but were unsuccessful. The victim’s skull was later turned over to the Forensic Anthropology Computer Enhancement Services Lab, known as FACES, in the Anthropology Lab at LSU. Researchers have worked to recreate the victim’s face and it will now be available to the public.
Dr. Charles Preston shared a clay likeness to the public in hopes of identifying the man. He is believed to have been between 70 and 80-years-old at the time of his death.
