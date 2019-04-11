Spring Break guests arriving, businesses preparing for the weekend

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Thousands of visitors are expected to arrive on the Mississippi Gulf Coast beginning Thursday for Spring Break festivities.
The city has laid out its detailed traffic venting plans, residents who live near the beach are preparing for more congestion in the area, and restaurant managers have boosted their inventories to make sure they can feed the large crowds.
While the city prepares for the visitors, some visitors are already here preparing for a good time. Ashley and Jermella Browne arrived on the Coast early from Illinois and are getting a head start on the fun.
“I went last year," said Ashley. “It was lit."
To get ready for their trip to the Coast, they made sure to book a hotel room in advance.
“We got them about a month and a half ago," said Jermella. "It wasn’t really hard.”
The Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association says spring breakers still have a chance to find a room before the weekend, but they may have to go further away from the action.
“We’re completely booked,” said Barbara Weiter with Edgewater Inn, which sits right next to Biloxi’s central beach area. “We have no availability at all, and all the reservations that we have have either been confirmed with deposits or some of them have even been prepaid.”
Mississippi Gulf Coast Spring Break is one of the major organizers that holds events each year during Spring Break. Promoter Derrian Burns says he expects a large crowd despite the chance of rainy weather.
“People aren’t going to let that stop them this year," said Burns. "Last year kind of took a toll on us but you know, it can’t rain indoors.”
He hopes the people who visit get a good idea of what South Mississippi’s tourism scene has to offer.
“It’s a lot of work but the outcome’s always great," said Burns. “We enjoy seeing people from all over the country embark down on Biloxi, Mississippi and enjoy the festivities that we have for them.”
This year, promoters like Gulf Coast Spring Break and Black Beach Weekend, are beginning the party a day early, organizing events to start on Thursday and run through Sunday.
