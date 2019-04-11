Popular playground and splash pad close in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Caution tape now surrounds an empty playground in Biloxi. City officials closed the Point Cadet playground and splash pad Thursday after we asked questions raised by a viewer about the safety of her children playing there just yesterday afternoon.
Hurricane Nate in October 2017 caused many of the problems, and Biloxi Public Affairs Spokesperson Cecilia Dobbs-Walton said more have happened since.
“The city came in, assessed it and they made some temporary repairs," Walton said. "Since then, because of the weather and because of the salt water coming up off of the ocean, the floor has deteriorated and the tape has come loose.”
Eighteen months may seem like a long time to repair a popular children’s hangout, but Walton said that’s not unusual when dealing with FEMA.
“The city has to go through the process of, since it’s something damaged during a natural disaster with FEMA or MEMA, you have to go through the process of funding, and that does take a little while," she said.
The park is closed indefinitely until more permanent repairs can be made.
“So the city has now put caution tape out and asked for people not to use this facility, and after next week barricades are going to be put up," Walton said.
With children forced to play in the grass and under the pavilion, Walton urged families to remain patient.
“We want to get it up and running. It is one of our most popular splash pads in the city," she said.
Until then, Walton said the city’s three other splash pads located at Hiller Park, John Henry Beck Park and Margaret Sherry Library will be opening soon.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.