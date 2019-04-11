Mississippi plastics manufacturer cited by Dept. of Labor after employee loses four fingers

PICAYUNE, MS (WLBT) - The U.S. Department of Labor has cited a Mississippi plastics manufacturer after an employee loses four fingers.
Heritage Plastics Inc., located in Picayune, faces $159,118 in penalties following the amputation of an employee’s four fingers when a mixing machine unexpectedly started.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has determined that Heritage Plastics failed to require the use of a lockout device and did not properly train employees on the protocol to control “hazardous energy.”
The company was also cited for failing to install machine guarding.
“Proper safety procedures, including the effective lockout of all sources of energy, could have prevented this employee’s serious injury,” said OSHA Jackson Area Office Director Courtney Bohannon. “Employers must take proactive steps to develop and implement energy control procedures to minimize risk to their employees.”
Heritage Plastics now has 15 business days from the receipt of the citation to comply, request an informal conference wit the OSHA’s area director, or to contest the findings.
