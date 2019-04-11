High schoolers create art for display in Pascagoula gallery

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - You can now check out some special art courtesy of high schoolers in Jackson County.
The front windows at Singing River Art Gallery are full of creative pieces from students at Pascagoula, Gautier, Moss Point, East Central and Resurrection high schools. The public is invited to view the art through April 26.
Thursday, a reception and awards ceremony will be held for these students. It gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at the gallery on Delmas Street.
