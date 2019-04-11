HAPPENING TODAY: Blood drive for 8-month-old Pascagoula baby in need of surgery

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - A blood drive for eight-month-old Alice Jane will be held Thursday in Pascagoula.
The infant, who is the daughter of city manager Ryan Frederic, will soon have skull surgery performed at University of Mississippi Medical Center. After speaking with the hospital and blood bank ahead of the surgery, Mississippi Blood Services realized how critically low their stock was.
“When they talked to people in Jackson about Alice Jane’s surgery and the blood she needed, they realized how seriously low their stock was," said Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell. "They thought the appropriate thing to do was to use this as an opportunity to help those people, the blood bank. They’re getting Alice Jane help. The blood bank is helping her. They want to use this opportunity to thank them and repay them for all the good that they’re doing for her.”
You can donate blood to help Alice Jane and help restock the blood bank. The blood drive is being held Thursday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Elementary School, located at 3704 Quinn Drive. All donors will receive a t-shirt for their donation.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.