HAPPENING TODAY: Blood drive for 8-month-old Pascagoula baby in need of surgery

“When they talked to people in Jackson about Alice Jane’s surgery and the blood she needed, they realized how seriously low their stock was," said Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell. "They thought the appropriate thing to do was to use this as an opportunity to help those people, the blood bank. They’re getting Alice Jane help. The blood bank is helping her. They want to use this opportunity to thank them and repay them for all the good that they’re doing for her.”