Dry for now. Wet times this weekend.

Mostly sunny skies and warm today with daytime temperatures reaching the upper 70s to the middle 80s. We should stay mostly dry for Friday. But, a storm system brings us showers and thunderstorms this weekend. The timing for the heaviest rainfall and strongest thunderstorms is expected to be mainly Saturday night and Sunday morning; during that timeframe, storm damage will be possible but unlikely in coastal Mississippi. The whole weekend will not be a washout: there should still be some rain-free hours on both Saturday and Sunday to enjoy some time outdoors. A pleasantly dry stretch of weather is expected for early next week.