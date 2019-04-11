Beautiful today, showers tomorrow

It is sunny and warm and windy today. We are expecting breezy conditions through the remainder of the day. We will see increasing clouds overnight with a chance for showers by morning.
Rain chances will be low for Friday and even early Saturday. By Saturday evening, a line of storms to our west will be approaching the area. Right now, the timeline is midnight to 9 AM on Palm Sunday for the main threat of strong storms and heavy rain. The timeline is not set in stone, but we will be keeping a close eye on this system.
It will be clearing and cooler for the new week.