Suspect from Franklin Creek accused of killing Alabama man

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Jackson County man is behind bars, accused with shooting another man Tuesday night in the Franklin Creek community.
Dirk Lambert Jr. is charged with murder in the death of 50-year-old Noel Christopher Benson of Grand Bay, Ala. According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, Benson was shot at Lambert's home on Independence Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities said Benson's body was found inside his truck several hours after he was shot. The truck was located in the woods near Lambert's home, said Sheriff Ezell.
It's not yet clear why Lambert shot Benson, said the sheriff. The investigation is ongoing.
Lambert is being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.
