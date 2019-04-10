Jackson County deputies investigating shooting, one person in custody

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene of a shooting.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Independence Road in the Forts Lake community. Sheriff Mike Ezell says one guy is in their custody being questioned at the moment, as well as witnesses, but they are at the beginning stages of the investigation.
No victim has been located yet.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will update the story as new details become available.
