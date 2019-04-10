Coast artists add color to the walls of Hancock Co. Youth Courthouse

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The walls of the Hancock County Youth Courthouse are getting brighter and more hopeful thanks to some Coast artists.
Hancock County Youth Court Judge Trent Favre says he remembers the first time his daughter came to court with him. If the sterile, colorless walls of the courthouse did not sit easy with her, the judge wondered if they had the same effect on most other children.
“She was actually scared of the building,” he recalled. “And so we decided that we need some artwork in the courtroom.”
The judge coordinated with CASA of Hancock County to have local artists decorate the halls of the youth court. Bright images, each bearing the message of hope to ease the traumatic feeling of being there.
“We want parents to feel that they are in power here, that they can get back on their feet and right the wrongs and get back on their way," said Judge Favre.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. With there being 158 children in the Hancock County’s foster care system, some of the artists say adding color to gloomy situation is one of the best ways to use their talent.
“I do believe that through our system with the wonderful people at CASA and with our judges that many children who have never seen hope will now see hope,” said artist Sandi Necaise.
In all. 25 artists painted canvases however they chose. The ideas were limitless.
“I had an idea in my mind if what it would look like and this is so much better than what I dreamed of," said Judge Favre. "Just seeing each of the individual artists speak through their artwork about what hope means.”
The paintings were revealed at the annual Light of Hope ceremony to educate the community on the plight of child abuse and neglect.
Throughout this whole month, CASA of Hancock County is asking people to help the program out by being volunteers. For more information on how you can do that, click HERE.
