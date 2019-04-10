A beautiful spring day up ahead

It’s a cool and quiet morning, and that will give way to tons of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be near 80 today, and some mid 80s are possible inland. It will remain quiet and clear tonight with lows in the 60s.
A few more clouds are possible on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. An approaching front on Friday may bring a few showers, but it won’t be a washout.
Another low pressure system is expected to pass through this weekend. At this time, it looks like we may see some showers on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. More showers and storms are possible Saturday night into Sunday. Heavy rain may be possible along with a few strong storms. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the weekend.
