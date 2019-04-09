The WLOX Idol Flyaway Sweepstakes Giveaway Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX-TV 208 Debuys Rd. Biloxi, MS 39531 (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 12:00pm on Monday, April 8th and ends at 11:59pm on Monday, April 22, 2019. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Monday, April 22, 2019. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
“IDOL” and related indicia: ™/© FremantleMedia North America, Inc. & 19 Entertainment 2019.
2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Harrison, Hancock, Stone, George, and Jackson Counties who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Winner will be selected by WLOX-TV by Tuesday, April 23, 2018. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WLOX, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per email address will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.
3. How to Enter. There are three ways to enter this promotion. Beginning at 12:00pm on Monday, April 8, 2019. individuals can access the contest through: wlox.com, GulfCoastWeekend.com or the WLOX News App. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order, to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s). Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion. By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WLOX and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WLOX may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WLOX is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).
4. PRIZE:
There will be one (1) prize (“Prize”) awarded to Winner (“Winner”). Prize will consist of a trip to Los Angeles, CA for Winner and one (1) guest (“Guest”) to the live American Idol semifinals (“Trip”). Trip includes: two (2) tickets to the live American Idol on Sunday, May 12, 2019 (“Event”); domestic round-trip coach airline transportation for two (2) from the major airport nearest to winner’s US residence to Los Angeles, CA; double occupancy hotel accommodations for two (2) nights (one room, room rate and taxes only); escorted ground transportation to the Event; and funds in the amount of one hundred dollars ($100) for transportation to and from the airport in Los Angeles, CA.
All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a similar Prize (or Prize element) of comparable or greater value. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no
substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsor, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible entries at Sponsor’s sole discretion.
In the event production of American Idol is cancelled or postponed, this prize component may be cancelled without substitution or compensation therefor.
Winner and Guest must be able to travel in the same itinerary on May 11, 2019 – May 13, 2019,
or the Prize will be forfeited. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor’s agent, on a carrier of Sponsor’s choice. Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Sponsor has the right in its sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Winner’s place of residence. Winner and Guest must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates.
Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full fare will be charged from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the trip. Sponsor is not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsor shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsor seems necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.
Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsor’s control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event are subject to change. In the event production of American Idol is cancelled or postponed, this prize component may be cancelled without substitution or compensation therefor. All other prize elements will still be awarded. American Idol tickets have no retail value. If Winner chooses to attend the Event with no Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor’s Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. All Event participants must be at least 8 years old to attend a taping of American Idol. Guests, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited.
Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Prize is one thousand eight hundred eighty dollars ($1,880). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between stated ERV and ARV will not be awarded.
Round trip coach class airfare for two
$1,200
Three (3) days, two (2) nights double occupancy – Hilton Universal City
$465
Round trip airport/hotel transportation in LA (self-arranged)
Event Escorted Transportation
$100
$115
COST PER TRIP
$1,880
No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.
5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Winner will be chosen by random computer draw from all eligible entries received. Winner will be emailed confirmation. Winner will be called to confirm the email was received.
6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), and if applicable any travel companion(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within 7 days of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any, and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WLOX will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WLOX- TV if WLOX -TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WLOX-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), released parties, its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.
The following entities as released parties: WLOX-TV, LLC, Gray television, Inc., AIP, FremantleMedia North America, Inc., American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., Industrial Media Inc. and all majority owned subsidiaries (including, but not limited to, 19 Entertainment Limited, 19 Entertainment, Inc., 19 Recording Services, Inc., 19 Recordings Limited, 19 Recordings, Inc., 19 Publishing, Inc. and 19 TV Limited), Telescope, Inc., Impact, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and related entities, and the officers, directors, employees, agents, representatives, licensees and assignees of each.
9. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WLOX-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WLOX-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion). 10. List of Winners. For written notification of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WLOX-TV, 208 Debuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531.