Thieves break into truck belonging to Republican candidate for governor

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Thieves broke into Republican State Representative Robert Foster’s truck in downtown Jackson Saturday.
The Republican candidate for Mississippi governor says someone broke into his truck while he was at the Republican party’s downtown Jackson headquarters around 11:00 a.m.
Foster was parked on the street near the front door and said that candidates were coming in and out frequently because they were slated for different times to speak to the college Republican group.
When he walked outside, he found that someone had pried the passenger side door open and shattered the window.
A laptop and jump drives containing campaign files were among the items missing.
Foster said no other vehicles parked around GOP headquarters were hit when the group came out to check following his discovery.
He reported the crime to the Jackson Police Department and says he is not alleging this was politically motivated.
But he did say he has two different trackers following his campaign and says obviously someone’s concerned about him.
“It’s strange to me that I would be being tracked when I’m supposed to be the underdog,” said Foster.
