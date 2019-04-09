Shuckers Defense Scuffles Late in Loss to Birmingham

In his first career Double-A start, Virginia product Alec Bettinger cruised out of the gate with four scoreless innings and was cushioned by an early lead. Blake Allemand ripped his first home run of the season on a line to left in the first and Dillon Thomas doubled and scored on a fielding error from Laz Rivera. Thomas finished the game 3-for-4 with three doubles, scoring once more in the third on a Luis Aviles Jr. two-bagger to make it 3-zip.