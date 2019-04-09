Pearl River Co. first responders get a lesson in railway safety and response

POPLARVILLE, MS (WLOX) - First responders in Pearl River County are gaining valuable tools to help them when responding to incidents on railroads.
Norfolk Southern hosted a free rail safety and emergency response training to help them prepare to respond to any potentially hazardous or dangerous accidents on the tracks.
The corporation has more than 19,000 miles of railway track in 22 states so it holds regular training sessions to educate first responders like firefighters and hazmat response teams on how to handle any situation that happens on the train tracks.
Firefighters said the classes are important because if there is a fire on a train, they would not put it out the same way as a house fire. Even locating it might be a challenge.
“Putting water on fire is not the best move, which is really hard for firefighters to understand that,” said Danny Manley, Pearl River County EMA Director. “Other things like locating where the mile markers may be. They are in reverse. They run from north to south whereas we are used to dealing with things like interstates that run south to north.”
Glen Runder, the training officer from Norfolk Southern, says that when responders are properly trained and know how to recognize certain issues, they can protect their community when a problem presents itself and maybe even before a problem occurs.
There is another training session on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Picayune Fire Department on Adcox Road.
Some of the training topics include:
- How to contact the right people when a crash or spill on the rails happens;
- What specific signs they should be reading;
- Learning to pinpoint where a problem is; and,
- What technology is available to them that will help them solve whatever railway dilemmas come about.
There are also apps that the first responders can download to help them respond to railroad disasters.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.