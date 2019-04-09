Former Pass Christian basketball coach returns

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Wayne “Buddy” Kennedy returns as the boys head basketball coach at Pass Christian High School. The school District made the announcement Tuesday.
Coach Kennedy has a long winning history with the school.
He won 519 games in his previous 23 seasons as coach and was named District Coach of the Year 10 times. In addition to his many accomplishments, Kennedy led his teams to win 9 district titles.
“I am very excited to be back and anxious to go to work. I have missed the relationships with the guys that you form while coaching,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.