Old Glory retired in ceremony steeped in tradition at West Harrison High

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Old Glory was laid to rest in Gulfport Tuesday.
This ceremony marks the end of service for a flag that flew over West Harrison High School. To Major Maraya Jemmott, a West Harrison Senior in the ROTC, the flag is more than a banner.
“The flag is such a huge symbol, not just in ROTC, but military wise, and I think to the American people," said Jemmott. "It represents kind of who we are and how we’ve been brought up and what we’ve become.”
So, for Jemmott, the retiring of a flag deserves respect and should have its place in the American way of life.
“It’s something that you want to show respect to. When it comes to something like having to retire a flag, you don’t just want to throw them away kind of thing.”
The solemn, almost silent process of retiring a flag has many steps.
“You have to cut the flag. You remove its union first, and then you remove all of its stripes. The union has to be removed first in order to ensure that it’s no longer a flag. Once the union is removed it’s no longer that connecting force between the original 13 colonies," Jemmott told WLOX.
“Then the stripes are cut off, separating all of them, and they’re all burned separately. The union is burned last, signifying the complete retirement of the flag,” said Jemmott.
Retiring Old Glory has a deeper meaning for this Cadet who comes from a long line of service men and women.
“Seeing one and having to retire one and really learning how to properly retire a flag, that’s super important because it shows the respect you have," Jemmott said. "Honestly, for me it’s towards my family and what they’ve served for and just the country that they’ve served.”
The retired flag was replaced by a flag that was donated by the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The flag that was donated has previously flown over the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
