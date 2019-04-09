Off-bottom aquaculture diversifies oyster farming

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - It’s a new way to harvest oysters, and it involves farming on the water.
Off-bottom aquaculture is a developmental way to harvest oysters sponsored by the Department of Marine Resources and funded through the Restore Act. It brings oysters from the Mississippi Sound straight to the dinner table.
“We are training individuals on how to raise oysters with the off-bottom method,” said Jason Rider, who works as a DMR oyster extension agent. “What that means is we’re taking oysters and raising them in baskets and cages at the water’s surface.”
Tran Nguyen is one of the first oyster farmers to try the off-bottom method. He brings out baskets with baby oysters to put in the water, then pulls out the baskets with the grown oysters.
"These oysters are better quality, it's a more complete oyster, it's much cleaner, and I just want to do something new,” Nguyen said.
It’s new, but not a replacement for old-school oystering.
"This is different from using tongs or coming off a dredge, the oysters are contained in baskets, or cages. It allows the farmers to cultivate the oysters more frequently and take care of them and charge a premium product,” Rider said. “It is not to replace our traditional bottom oyster industry, it is just going to supplement it. It helps diversify the tongers and dredgers if they want to branch out into a new more sustainable and continual product.”
