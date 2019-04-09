Isolated showers possible today

We’ll be in and out of the clouds today. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but any rain will be brief. If we get enough sunshine, highs will be near 80.
Any showers and cloud cover will clear out tonight. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Wednesday with highs near 80. A few more clouds may roll in on Thursday with highs in the 70s.
An approaching front could bring isolated showers on Friday, but it doesn’t look like a washout. However, another low pressure system will move through the Southeast on Saturday and Sunday. We could see scattered showers and storms this weekend. Heavy rain may be possible. Highs will remain in the 70s.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.