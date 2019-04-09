Harrison County classroom vandalized, 8 iPads stolen

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Police are investigating after a Harrison County classroom was left trashed and burglarized over the weekend.
The vandalism at Woolmarket Elementary School was discovered Monday afternoon around 3 p.m., said police.
The classroom, which is only used for after-school care, was destroyed, with desks and school supplies strewn across the room. According to police, eight iPads were also stolen during the burglary.
The crime took place sometime between 3 p.m. Friday and Monday in the classroom, which is located at the back of the school on John Lee Road.
Police are now working with Harrison County School District to review surveillance photos and video.
No information about a suspect or suspects has been released yet but we will update this story once that information is made available. If you know anything about this incident, please contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
