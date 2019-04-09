Harrison Co. board ask MDEQ for help with full sewer lagoon

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - In Monday’s board meeting, Supervisor Angel Middleton shared a report from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) that showed the Riverbend Homestead Wastewater Treatment Plant has been discharging 4,600 percent more wastewater than is permitted.
Middleton says continuing to build in that area is unacceptable.
“We have to stop the addition of homes into that lagoon until the lagoon operator can figure out what he needs to do to be in compliance with permitting,” she said.
Middleton says homes on the system were added after MDEQ found the utility company in non-compliance on a permit approved for another developer.
“They were approved in 2009. So, I’m not sure how you can be approved in 2009 and not do anything," Middleton told WLOX. "Then all of a sudden you get to start building.”
Harrison County Board of Supervisors president Marlin Ladner said that a moratorium on development is necessary but should be issued by MDEQ.
“They need to review those lagoons. They need to look at them, and if in fact, those lagoons are polluting the nearby streams, they need to establish moratorium limits on the lagoons," said Ladner. "That’s their responsibility as a regulatory agency.”
Safety is the chief concern for supervisors.
“The public safety is my number one concern. We’re a tourist destination, and we’re asking people to come get into our water, and then you get cut by something, and then you lose your arm due to vibrio," said Middleton. "Well, this is part of the problem.”
