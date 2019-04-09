Gulfport man sentenced to 27 years for murder

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - 36-year-old Willie Cenales was sentenced to serve 27 years for the 2017 murder of 25-year-old Tammy Brown Tuesday. District Attorney Joel Smith said Cenales pled guilty to second degree murder.
Cenales’ trial for the murder was originally going to begin Tuesday morning, but Cenales changed his mind and entered a guilty plea instead.
Brown was found strangled to death in her 11th Street apartment in Gulfport in 2017.
Police say Cenales was identified as the suspect after investigators matched his DNA to DNA collected at the scene and from a witness’ account of seeing him in Brown’s apartment the day before she was found.
Brown’s family was grateful an arrest was made.
Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burrell said, “A child neighbor was also interviewed by the police and disclosed that she was woken during the night of the murder by the victim screaming ‘help’ and a man yelling ‘yes’.”
According to reports, Cenales admitted to strangling the victim during his plea. The reports say he told the court the two previously engaged in a sexual act and that he strangled the victim and continued to strangle her even though she was struggling to breathe. The defendant also admitted he left her body in the apartment and did not contact authorities, according to reports.
Cenales will have to serve the 27 years without the possibility of parole or early release.
