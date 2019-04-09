Gautier firefighters battling boat fire and possible fuel leak

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - For the past 3 hours, firefighters with the Gautier Fire Department have been working to put out a fire on a shrimp boat at Pitalo’s Marine in Gautier Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started around 11 a.m. on The Noah, which is in dry dock at the marine yard.
Dept. Chief Derek McCoy said firefighters are having trouble putting the fire out because of the close quarters of the boat. There were 700 gallons of diesel on the boat. Officials aren’t sure if the diesel is leaking into the bayou or if it’s runoff from the fire hoses washing it out.
The owner was on the boat when the fire started in the engine room. He was able to make a safe escape. A bystander saw the smoke and called 911.
Officials tell WLOX News no on has been injured in the fire, and firefighters are working to contain the blaze to keep it from spreading to other vessels.
MDEQ and the Coast Guard has been notified.
