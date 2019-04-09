EF-1 tornado destroys family’s mobile home in Wilkinson County

Centreville, MS (WLBT) - A mobile home on Gaulden Clinton Road in Centreville is destroyed after an EF-1 tornado ripped through Wilkinson County Sunday evening.
3 On Your Side’s Patrice Clark spoke with family members of some who lost everything.
Peter Lollis’ home he shared with his wife and kids is now a total loss after the twister touched down in the small town, obliterating the structure.
“They are pretty stressed, but they are blessed,” said family member Pamela Sharp.
Pamala Sharp is Lollis’ sister. She says her brother and his family would have been home when it hit if it weren’t for his father-in-law inviting everyone to Zachary, Louisiana to hangout before the storm.
“It could have been a tragedy, like, a loss of a family member. But they are here and that is a blessing.”
Sharp, along with other family members, spent Monday cleaning up what the twister left behind.
“Right now we’re getting his clothes and stuff together, but they lost everything. His vehicle was damaged... they lost everything. Everything is gone.”
Missy Lollis was also among the helping hands Monday. She says that although it will be a long road to recovery for her family, she is just happy they are alive and safe.
“All these things can go away, but we are important. Home is where the heart is, so despite what happened to the home, as long as our family is together we can build them a new home,” said Lollis.
