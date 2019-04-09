Coast harbors, marinas seeing fewer boats than ever

GULFORT, MS (WLOX) - All public harbors and marinas on the Gulf Coast are seeing more empty slips than they’ve seen in years.
After Hurricane Katrina destroyed the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor in 2005, $20 million was spent to create the new and improved Municipal Marina. There are 319 slips, and just 42% of them are being leased.
That is far less than what the city anticipated when the post-Katrina harbor, with all of its upgrades, opened in 2011.
“Our projection was we would be at about 75%. That would make us self-sustainable, and we have not reached 75% yet,” said Harbormaster George Manemann.
That means the marina is not making the amount of money everyone hoped for after that significant investment was made to improve the facility. The situation is not being characterized as critical, in terms of meeting operating costs, but future plans to continue a campaign of improving the marina is in jeopardy.
“Where we’re having trouble is finding capital to put into an improvement budget. We need to put money away for improvements and maintenance down the road,” Manemann said.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, boat registrations are down around the country. Daryl Rester from Texas lives on his sailboat at the Gulfport Municipal Marina. He noticed one interesting trend.
“Not as many young people seem to be into boating, sail boating the size that are in this marina,” said Rester.
U.S. Coast Guard numbers indicate there are 37% fewer boats registered in Mississippi now than there were in 2004. More public boat launches have been built. People appear to be more apt to trailer boats and use the ramps as opposed to spending money on slips in harbors. There are other factors that might contribute to the numbers being down here and at other marinas.
“People lost boats in Katrina then the recession came along. People are less likely to buy the bigger boats that are in the water,” according to Manemann.
