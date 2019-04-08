Women learn life-saving techniques from St. Martin self-defense instructor

ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) - Nearly a dozen women Sunday learned life-saving techniques in a self-defense class hosted by J.R. Foster at the St. Martin Martial Arts Academy. Foster’s one take away: create space between you and your attacker.
“How to get the attacker off of me. I never knew by grabbing their arms and just sticking your leg in a certain stop, you can flip them off of you," said Desiree Hawthorne. She and Kelli Trosclair attended Foster’s class together.
“It’s teaching self-defense for women, which I think is very important," Trosclair said.
Foster said he incorporates three arts into his classes: judo, jiu-jitsu and wrestling.
“Those are the main three that I know for sure work," Foster said. "Those are the grappling arts, and they work. They work out there in the street.”
These women came to learn. They’re playing the part and taking in the teachings that could one day save their lives.
“Some of the women I noticed were actually getting the technique that I was showing them and were figuring things out on their own," Foster said.
“You never know what’s going to happen, especially in these days. People are getting attacked all the time. so I think it’s something that every woman should learn," Trosclair said.
For Hawthorne, it’s personal.
“I’ve never got in a fight. I don’t know how to defend myself, so this is something I really needed to do and teach my girls. I have two young daughters that really need to learn to defend themselves as well," she said.
Foster said these types of self-defense classes are for anyone and everyone.
“The greatest thing about teaching people is that what we teach here it can work for anyone regardless of size, strength, build. However you’re built, it can work for you," he said.
Several cities on the Gulf Coast also offer women’s self-defense classes.
