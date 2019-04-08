Scattered showers linger into the afternoon

It has been a gray Monday so far with cloud cover and scattered showers. Hit and miss showers and storms will linger into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.
Isolated showers are possible late tonight into Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s and 60s. We’ll dry out by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Some sunshine will return on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.
Friday may bring isolated showers, but another system could bring scattered showers and storms this weekend. Highs will remain in the 70s.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.