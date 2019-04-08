Saucier woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after neighbor pulls her from burning trailer

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Harrison County woman is safe after a neighbor pulled her from her burning home Sunday night.
A nearby neighbor was out walking his dog on Saucier-Lizana Road around 7:20 p.m. when he heard a smoke alarm going off at the woman's mobile home. When he went to investigate, he realized that his neighbor's home was on fire and that she was still inside.
According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, smoke and flames were blocking the woman from escaping out of the trailer's front door. She was trying to get out the back door but was unable to get the door open.
Sullivan said the woman was able to stick her head out of a small dog door that was cut into the back door, allowing her to get air. That's where she was when her neighbor found her. He was able to break the door open and pull the lady out just as the fire fighters arrived.
She was taken to Gulfport Memorial Hospital, where she was admitted. Sullivan said she is lucky to be alive.
According to the fire chief, the fire was caused by a burning candle that was too close to loose paper and books.
