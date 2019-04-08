Safety comes to light during National Work Zone Awareness Week

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -It’s a familiar and sometimes frustrating sight for drivers these days... road and infrastructure work either on or near high-traffic areas. While the work causes slowdowns, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants drivers to take it easy, especially when workers are present due to the high safety risk.
This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week, and organizations want drivers to think about others when making decisions that could affect their safety.
It's dangerous for those who work in these zones, but it's especially dangerous for MDOT’s 3,000 employees. They say more than 75 percent of them work in these high-traffic construction zones.
John Owens has been working these situations for more than 20 years as a Coast Electric lineman.
"When people are flying through the work zone or sometimes they’ll hit the outriggers on the trucks, if they’d just slow down a little bit, that would help us out a lot,’ Owens said.
He says for him and his fellow linemen, those situations are magnified even more during post-disaster work.
"Especially during storms, people aren’t watching us. They’re looking at damage. I guess they want to see what’s torn up and what’s not torn up,” Owens added. “We want to get the lights on for our members and go home to our families at the end of the day, and that’s our main goal.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.