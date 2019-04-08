Uber driver speaks out after assault arrest in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Jackson County sheriffs arrested William Jerde Jr. after receiving reports of an assault around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Uber driver Ruth Kimbro called police after a seemingly normal Uber ride turned into a horrifying situation for her.
“His friend put him in to the car, and he was having trouble with his seatbelt. So, I helped him with his seatbelt. But he grabbed me first, and I said back off!” She exclaimed.
That was just the first sign of possible trouble for Ruth that night, and things didn’t get any better once on the road.
Ruth was driving Jerde home from Kahuna-OS Bar & Grill when she says Jerde assaulted her.
"He grabbed me from behind, and he is a big guy, ya know. But he has me in a chokehold, and I was like, ‘Wow, what is going on?’ So, I grabbed my mace and sprayed it over my head to get him to let me go,” she recalls.
Reportedly, he lets her go, and she continues driving.
“I am trying to get the car off to the side of the road, and he grabbed me one more time. He puts his hand over my face and over my eyes. I clawed at him to get them off, and I sprayed at him again. Somehow, his face was right here [by her headrest], and so I sprayed him again and he let me go,” Ruth said.
This time, she says once he releases her, she gets out of the car and calls the police, who started an investigation.
Since the incident, Ruth has found solace in the large support she’s received on Facebook.
Page administrator Michael Versija said overall ride sharing is a pleasant experience.
“I think the Mississippi Gulf Coast is probably one of the safest environments to do this, and I think it speaks to the people in the area. But unfortunately, there have been a handful of situations, particularly involving female drivers,” Versija said.
And although this is one of the handful of experiences, Ruth won’t let the experience ruin something she truly enjoys.
“I am not going to let this person affect my outlook on life or my job,” she said.
Captain Jackson with the Ocean Springs Police Department confirms Jerde was charged with public intoxication and simple assault.
