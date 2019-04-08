Police looking for man accused of robbing Biloxi business

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are asking for help to identify a man accused of robbing a Biloxi store at gunpoint Sunday night.
Authorities say the man went into the store, which is located near the 2000 block of Pass Road, and showed a gun to the store's employee. The man was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash, said police.
It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. Police have not released the name of the business. No one was injured.
If you recognize the person in the photo or have any information that could help investigators, please contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
