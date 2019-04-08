Human remains found at missing Mouseketeer’s home

PHOENIX, OR (KDRV/CNN) - In a possible break in the case of missing Mouseketeer Dennis Day, investigators found human remains at a home owned by Day and his husband.
Day appeared in “The Mickey Mouse Club” during the show’s original 1950s run.
Oregon State Police said they are still trying to identify the remains found at the home on Thursday, and the investigation is ongoing.
Day disappeared in mid-July of last year. Investigators said they believe he left his home after his husband was hospitalized.
Day’s car was discovered on the Oregon coast on July 26, the Associated Press reported. The people who had the car told authorities that Day gave them permission to use it.
Authorities didn’t find any forensic evidence in the vehicle.
Cheri Workman, who has lived next door to Day for more than a quarter of a century, says the 76-year-old would never leave his dog and cat behind.
She’s been feeding the pets since his absence.
“He loved his animals," Workman said. "He shared jokes over the fence.”
Friends and relatives have set up a Help Us Find Dennis Day Facebook page.
