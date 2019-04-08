Coast Electric takes part in National Lineman Appreciation Day

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -For utility linemen, every season is storm season. Their main goal is getting the lights back on as safely and efficiently as possible.
On Monday residents got a chance to say thanks to some of those workers as part of Lineman Appreciation Day.
Coast Electric linemen and other employees visited area Walmart locations in each county served by the corporation asking for donations to benefit the Salvation Army in Harrison County, the Hancock County Food Pantry in Hancock County and Manna Ministries in Pearl River County.
These line crews are first responders of sorts as they work to get the lights on after storms and other events.
