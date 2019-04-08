Black hole pictures: We may see the first ones this week

(Gray News) – Did scientists succeed in taking a picture of a black hole? We’ll find out this week.
The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, a global network of telescopes working together to capture the first-ever image of a black hole, is holding six simultaneous news conferences on Wednesday “to announce a groundbreaking result.”
With press events scheduled in Washington DC, Brussels, Santiago, Chile, Shanghai, Taipei, Taiwan, and Tokyo, chances are scientists have something big to show us.
The 2017 effort to capture an image of a black hole was a global one, utilizing eight observatories from around the world, including two in Chile, two in Hawaii and one each in Spain, Mexico, Arizona and Antarctica.
Working together, they effectively made the Earth into one giant space eye.
“This capability would open a new window on the study of general relativity in the strong field regime, accretion and outflow processes at the edge of a black hole, the existence of event horizons, and fundamental black hole physics,” the EHT website said.
If scientists have a picture of black hole to show us on Wednesday, it will be the first visual proof that they exist after decades of speculation, theory and indirect observation.
